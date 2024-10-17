Mahakumbh-2025 countdown: First group of seers from Juna Akhada arrives in Prayagraj

The first group of seers from Juna Akhada reached Prayagraj on Wednesday night ahead of the Mahakumbh- 2025. The 60 seers, also known as the ‘Ramta Panch,’ are staying at the Rokadia Hanuman Mandir in the Andawan area of Jhunsi. On Thursday, they took a ‘Digambar Snan’ at Nageshwar Ghat on the banks of the Ganga in Jhunsi on Ashwin Purnima. The first group of seers from Juna Akhada at Rokadia Hanuman temple in Jhunsi (HT)

After taking the ritual bath, Upacharya at Juna Akhada and Gaukarn Peethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kapil Puri performed puja for all deities while chanting Vedic hymns and installed the ‘Ramta Devta.’

Kapil Puri stated that the ‘Ramta Panch’ has been following the instructions of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya for the past 2,500 years and is dedicated to spreading Sanatan Dharma. The Ramta Panch are always the first to arrive in Prayagraj ahead of the Kumbh Mela to ensure arrangements for other seers from different akhadas.

It is expected that other senior seers of Juna Akhada may also arrive in Prayagraj soon. The Ramta Panch will reside at the Rokadia Hanuman Temple, and on November 3, the seers will enter the city amidst the beating of drums, ultimately residing at Maujagiri Ashram in the Kydganj area.

On November 23, the ‘dharm dhwaja’ will be installed on Kaal Bhairav Ashtami at the land allotted to the akhada for the Mahakumbh, while a ‘peshwai’ will be organized on December 14 under the guidance of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Awdheshanand Giri. Juna Akhada patron Mahant Hari Giri mentioned that before the first ‘Shahi Snan,’ a Shobha Yatra will be taken out.

The seers of Juna Akhada from across the country have left for Prayagraj from their respective ‘deras’ on Vijay Dashami. Mela ADM Vivek Chaturvedi and other officials welcomed the seers at the Rokadia Hanuman Temple.