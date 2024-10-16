Mahakumbh-2025 countdown: Seers demand safety measures

As Mahakumbh-2025 is set to kick off in January, the seers have started demanding security for themselves. Many Akhadas have sent letters to the Mela Authority requesting the deployment of security personnel. For representation only (file)

Kinnar Akhada, meanwhile, has demanded a paramilitary force for foolproof security, citing incidents of unrest at the Akhada during the last Kumbh in 2019. Notably, many senior seers from different Akhadas have already been provided security by other states.

With the mega religious fair starting in January, the seers, along with Naga Sadhus, will begin arriving in Prayagraj by mid-December. The ‘peshwai’ will also commence in December, for which land and other facilities are still to be allotted to the Akhadas.

However, before their arrival at Mahakumbh, the seers are concerned about their security arrangements. Applications for security cover for Akhadas and seers have begun piling up at the office of the Mela Authority. Seers from various Akhadas, including Juna Akhada, Niranjani Akhada, Mahanirwani Akhada, Bada Udaseen, Naya Udaseen, Nirmal, Nirmohi, and Digambar, among others, have submitted applications for police security.

Mela officials reported that they have received applications from at least 25 seers demanding security during the Mahakumbh.

Meanwhile, Kinnar Akhada, in their application to Mela officials, stated that the seers faced untoward situations due to unrest at the Akhada several times during Kumbh-2019. A heavy turnout of devotees at Kinnar Akhada is also anticipated for this Mahakumbh, necessitating paramilitary forces to ensure security, according to a letter from Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

Mela officials indicated that the demand for security for seers will be considered based on requirements and the availability of police forces.

It is noteworthy that many seers arriving at Mahakumbh have already received police security from other states. The chairman of Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, and general secretary Mahant Hari Giri have received security from Uttarakhand police, while the seers of Nirmohi Ani Akhada have received security from Gujarat police.