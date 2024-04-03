Mahakumbh-2025: Facade lighting to embellish five Prayagraj temples

Five temples of Sangam city will soon be adorned with facade lighting ahead of the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025. A budget of ₹9.24 crore has been approved for the project which will add to the beauty of these temples. Shankar Viman Mandapam in Prayagraj (HT FIle Photo)

The UP Tourism department will carry out this project to beautify the main ancient temples in Kumbh Mela area and even outside.

The five temples include Shankar Viman Mandapam in Kumbh area, Nagvasuki and Alopshankari Devi temple in Daraganj area, Hanumat Niketan Temple in Civil Lines and Shringverpur Dham.

The tourism department has been given 27 projects to be completed at a budget of ₹106 crore. Work is already in progress in a majority of the projects which include installation of facade lighting at the main temples in Prayagraj.

Regional tourism officer Aparajita Singh said the temples are being beautified with facade lighting for making the temples and religious sites a centre of attraction for pilgrims and tourists during the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025.

Tenders for the work have already been issued for installation of facade lighting.

A budget of ₹355 lakh will be used for installation of facade lighting at Shankar Viman Mandapam temple while for Nagvasuki Temple budget of ₹195 lakh will be spent. For Alopshankari Devi temple, a budget of ₹166 lakh, a budget of ₹107 for Shringverpur Dham and a budget of ₹101 lakh will be utilised on Hanumat Niketan Temple for installation of facade lighting. Tourism officials said the project work has already started at Hanumat Niketan Temple in Civil Lines while work at other temples will be completed before Mahakumbh.