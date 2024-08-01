Mahakumbh-2025: Two mini command centres to be set up

Besides the main ICCC (Integrated Control and Command Centre), two mini command centres will also be set up in Prayagraj during Mahakumbh-2025 at Arail and Jhunsi for better handling of information and monitoring of the mela area. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Police officials said that mini command centres will work in coordination with the ICCC on the Mela Authority premises. The feeds of the hundreds of cameras installed in the Mela area are monitored at ICCC and an eye is being kept on all corners.

The number of cameras will be increased in the Mela area this Mahakumbh.

With the use of AI technology, police personnel at the command centres will keep better watch on the activities in the Mela area and will receive every information.

Police officials said that with more cameras and use of AI, the load of information on the ICCC will increase. Moreover, on main bathing days, there will be crowds of several lakh pilgrims in Arail and Jhunsi.

Keeping an eye on such heavy crowds will also pose a challenge before the cops. Keeping in view of the upcoming challenges, a decision has been taken to set up the two mini command centres.

The mini command centres will have over 10 mini LED screens along with a master screen. The screens will have online connectivity with the CCTV cameras installed in Jhunsi and Arail. These centers will also be equipped with a public announcement system.