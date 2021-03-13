Maharashtra govt tables new ESZ proposal for Thane Flamingo Sanctuary

The state government wrote to the Union environment ministry on Wednesday, proposing to notify an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of 48 square kilometres (sq km) around the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS). The move will increase the area earmarked for protection by the forest department, which had initially proposed to include just 34.06 sq km within ESZ. An ESZ is a buffer area created around a wildlife sanctuary or national park to reduce developmental pressures.

The forest department said it has also increased the maximum width of the originally proposed buffer area to a maximum of 3.98km, as compared to 3.5km earlier. At its southern-most point near Vashi bridge, the width of ESZ is 0km, while at its northernmost point at Thane-Kalwa bridge, the width is 2km.

Spread across 1690.5 hectares (ha) across Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Kanjur and parts of Mandale village, TCFS is home to 12 true mangrove species, 39 mangrove associates, 167 species of birds including flamingos, 45 fish species, 59 species of butterflies, 67 insect species, among other mammals such as jackals. In May 2018, the state had declared it a flamingo sanctuary.

On May 16, 2019, HT had reported that the originally designated ESZ did not protect mangroves, mudflats and salt pans towards eastern portions of the sanctuary.

About 1,400ha of mangrove forests towards Navi Mumbai side weren’t covered in the ambit of the original ESZ delineation because they were already declared as reserve forests under the Indian Forest Act. They are also covered under CRZ (coastal regulation zone). However, last February, the ministry recommended their inclusion in ESZ, which has now been sent for approval,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests, mangrove cell.

“The solution is to declare TCFS as a wildlife sanctuary under the Wildlife Act. An ESZ notification won’t offer much protection as seen in case of Sanjay Gandhi National Park where developmental activities are undertaken inches away,” said D Stalin, director, NGO Vanashakti.