Maharashtra pollution control body takes steps to streamline mgmt of hazardous waste

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has instructed all producers and recyclers of hazardous waste to empanel transport services used by them. The move, officials said, will help in streamlining the management of potentially dangerous refuse, of which about 37% annually goes untreated in the state.

A recent circular issued by MPCB states that only registered transport services — which sign binding memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with their waste generators — will be allowed to transport hazardous waste materials in the state after May 21 to the four registered treatment sites in the state. As per data with MPCB, there are 7,116 industrial units of varying sizes which produce hazardous waste in Maharashtra. These together generate about 1 million tonnes of hazardous waste annually.

“As per the 2008 solid waste management notification, MPCB used to give authorisation to third party transporters to collect hazardous waste from generators and send to recyclers. However, as per the revised 2016 rules, it became mandatory that we give such authorisation only to waste generators and recyclers, and not transporters. Now, generators or recyclers need to reach out to us, sign an MoU with their vendors or use a verified third party transporter who will sign an MoU with them. Only then such transporters will be authorised and be able to identify from which industries they collect hazardous waste,” said Nandkumar Gurav, regional officer with MPCB.

The underlying aim, Gurav explained, is to capture the 37% hazardous waste that goes untreated in the state each year.

“If we can keep track of the transporter, where they go and come, and how much waste they transport, there is less chance of it being disposed of unscientifically in transit,” he said.

To increase accountability in this sector, Gurav also said MPCB has created a new app to monitor the collection, transport and treatment of hazardous waste.

“We have an online hazardous waste management web system which will store all details regarding the quantum of waste generated in a certain place and track the movement of this waste from generator to recycler. By assigning registered transporters’ vehicles with a specific industrial unit, we will be able to monitor their compliance,” Gurav said, adding that implementation of this programme is being fast-tracked after a recent town hall on waste management in Maharashtra, organised under the environment department’s Majhi Vasundhara campaign.