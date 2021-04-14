Maharashtra to receive adequate rain this monsoon: Skymet

Maharashtra, as with the rest of the country, is expected to receive near-normal levels of rainfall this monsoon. Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra (includes Pune) meteorological divisions are likely to see near-normal rainfall, while slight deficiencies are expected along the Konkan and Goa coast, meteorologists at private forecaster Skymet said on Tuesday.

However, as the average monthly rainfall for Konkan (that includes Mumbai) and Goa, is consistently higher than Vidarbha, a deficiency of even 10-15% will not affect water supply or agricultural productivity. Mumbai and Pune are both expected to receive sufficient rains, according to Skymet.

“We do not foresee any scarcity of rain in the region. Even in typically drought-prone Marathwada, there will be near-normal rainfall as was the case last year too. Vidarbha faced deficient rainfall last year, but this year, there will be better rain there too,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

In its preliminary forecast for India, Skymet said the rainfall from June to September is likely to be 103% of the long period average (LPA) of 88cm based on average monsoon rain from 1961 to 2010. In 2020 and 2019, monsoon was above normal at 110% and 109% of LPA respectively.

“For Maharashtra also, it will be the third good monsoon. And the interior parts will benefit a little more than in the earlier two seasons,” Palawat added.

last week, several parts of the Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra witnessed pre-monsoon showers due to a cyclonic circulation which had formed over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. While Pune had reported hailstorms in some pockets, isolated drizzles were also felt in Mumbai over the weekend.

When contacted, two officials of the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai said they would not be able to comment on Skymet’s forecast.

“Our seasonal forecast is expected to come out this week. We can answer any questions after that,” said an official.