MAHASHIVRATRI: Officials inspect arrangements, ensure smooth darshan at Kashi Vishwanath temple

The ascetics and Naga sadhus will enter Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple from Gate Number 4 and will offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath from 6am to 9am on February 26, on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday. Meanwhile, both queues of devotees from the ghat will remain operational, informed divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma on Monday. Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal, District Magistrate S Rajalingam calling on Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Awadheshanand Giri, the head of Panchnamdas Juna Akhara at Mahamrityunjai Math, Varanasi. (HT PHOTO)

Sharma, along with other senior officers, instructed officials to guide the sadhus and devotees of akhadas along the designated road and street routes for temple darshan.

He also instructed the ADM City Alok Kumar Verma and temple CEO Vishwabhushan to ensure better management for smooth darshan of akhadas and devotees.

Divisional commissioner Sharma, commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal and district magistrate S Rajalingam conducted a massive inspection of the Godaulia area in connection with the preparations for the Mahashivratri festival.

In view of the large gathering of Akharas, Naga Sadhus and devotees on Mahashivratri, the officials visited Mrityunjay Math and met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri, the head of Panchnamdas Juna Akhara, to ensure smooth darshan and seamless management at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

On this occasion, the book ‘Eternal Echoes’ written by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar was presented to all the officials.

The police commissioner directed ADCP Traffic Rajesh Kumar Pandey to make all possible efforts to make the traffic system smooth. The officers also talked to the devotees standing in queue for darshan and enquired about their well-being.