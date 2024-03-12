Mahipalpur flyover leading to Dwarka e-way open for traffic, says NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday opened the Mahipalpur flyover for traffic, which will allow vehicles to cross the Delhi-Gurgaon highway and take the Samalkha Road along the IGI airport further to Dwarka expressway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday formally inaugurated the Gururgam section of the Dwarka Expressway from the Delhi Haryana border to the clover leaf on Kherki Daula. The work on the 19-kilometre stretch has been completed by the NHAI, while work on the Delhi section is still incomplete. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Senior officials of the highway authority said that to avoid confusion at the toll plaza and on the Dwarka side, where some flyovers and roads are still under construction, they had deployed additional traffic marshals and also decided to install more signages on the stretch.

A senior NHAI official said that they had also opened the Gururgam section of the Dwarka expressway on Tuesday for traffic movement after clearing the barriers installed on the expressway and other material which had been set up for the inauguration of the road.

“We have cleared the Gururgam stretch for traffic and also had a meeting with the police department asking them to deploy more police personnel and increase patrolling on the expressway to regulate traffic movement and prevent violations,” said a senior NHAI official aware of the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday formally inaugurated the Gururgam section of the Dwarka expressway from the Delhi Haryana border to the clover leaf on Kherki Daula. The work on the 19-kilometre stretch has been completed by the NHAI, while work on the Delhi section is still incomplete and around 10 percent is pending, according to NHAI officials.

A senior official from the highway contractor’s team working on the Delhi section, on Tuesday said that the uni-directional flyover from Mahipalpur near the Shiv murti, which will allow vehicles coming from Delhi to cross the national highway and take Samalkha Road along the IGI airport to reach the Dwarka expressway was opened for traffic on Tuesday. “Vehicles coming from Mahipalpur can reach the Samalkha Road, use this flyover and going further take the elevated road along the Dwarka expressway towards the Delhi Haryana border and to Gurugram easily,” he said.

The project official also said that since the expressway is still under construction, several vehicle drivers were confused while moving to Gururgam and also while coming towards Delhi. “We will install more signages and deploy additional traffic marshalls to guide the traffic. These are initial days so some issues will remain but we will address these,” he said.

Vehicles users from Gururgam, who want to travel to Delhi using the Dwarka expressway can presently reach Sector 21 but they will not be able to access the tunnel on the road, and will also have to use the Samalkha Road to reach Mahipalpur. “This situation will remain till the entire road project is completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, a day after the inauguration of the road by Prime Minister Modi, vehicular movement remained smooth on the Gurugram stretch but commuters said that it would take some time for them to get used to the entry and exit points.

“The road is smooth and driving is a pleasure on the road but it will take some time to get used to this expressway particularly while entering and exiting it and going towards Dwarka. There is need for more signages at entry and exit points” said Pradeep Rahi, a city resident, who used the road on Tuesday morning and went from Sector 83 till the Delhi Haryana border.