Malerkotla women protest against Delhi woman’s brutal murder

Sangrur Women in their hundreds, under the banner of Women’s Revolution Foundation, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and Istri Jagriti Manch, held a protest on at the Sirhindi Gate of Malerkotla on Sunday, seeking justice for Rabiya Saifi, 21, found murdered in Faridabad on August 26, 2021. Saifi worked for Delhi Civil Defence.

The protesters have sent a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah and the National Commission for Women through naib tehsildar Khushwinder Singh seeking a timely, independent and scientific inquiry into the murder case.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind leader Shagufta Yawar, Istri Jagrati Manch leader Amandeep Kaur and Women’s Revolution Foundation leader Tania Tabassum said that brutal murder of Rabia had shocked people. “The silence of the Kejriwal government and the BJP government on this issue raises several questions that need answering,” said Amandeep Kaur.

“Rabia’s brutal assassination, despite working in the defence department, calls into question our country’s defense system. In our country, women are considered as second-class human beings and since the BJP government assumed power, dalit and muslim women have been targeted,” she alleged.