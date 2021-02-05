IND USA
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

MP: 5-year-old allegedly raped, killed by person accused of raping her aunt

The accused had threatened the family with dire consequences when he was arrested in June for raping the girl’s aunt. He has been booked for rape and under the POCSO Act
By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:40 PM IST

A 31-year-old man released on bail a fortnight back allegedly raped and killed the five-year-old niece of a Dalit woman he is accused of raping in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena in June last year, a police officer said.

Police superintendent Sunil Kumar Pandey said the accused had threatened the family with dire consequences when he was arrested in June for raping the girl’s aunt. “...[he] was released on bail 15 days ago,” he said.

The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem and a heavy police force has been deployed in her village as residents took to the streets demanding capital punishment for the accused. “Guards have been deployed at the house of the victim. Police and administration are trying to pacify them [the residents],” said Pandey.

Also Read | Rajasthan BJP MLA booked for raping Neemuch woman on pretext of marriage

Pandey said the accused has been rearrested and booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He added the body of the girl, who stayed with her grandparents, was found in a pool of blood hours after she went missing on Thursday. “...[she was] rushed to a nearby hospital where a doctor declared her brought dead.” The accused was seen near the murder scene when the girl’s family was looking for her in a nearby agricultural field.

The girl’s grandfather called her murder a revenge killing. He added they fear for their lives as the family of the accused could harm them. “Our lives are under threat. We want protection and also justice for my granddaughter.”

(With inputs from Mahesh Shivhare in Gwalior)

