Man arrested for providing fake degree to Kerala gold smuggling accused
The degree helped Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, to get a job with the state-owned Space Park
A man was arrested from Punjab’s Amristar on Tuesday for allegedly providing a fake Bachelor of Commerce degree to Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, in 2019 to help her get a job with the state-owned Space Park. Her educational qualifications and antecedents came under scrutiny during the probe into the case in 2020.
Police booked Suresh and her appointment as a consultant with a monthly ₹3 lakh was cancelled after Maharashtra’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University said it did not offer a non-technical degree she claimed to have from the varsity.
Police said Sachin Das ran a degree racket and that they seized many fake seals and documents from him. They said he provided the degree certificate to Suresh for ₹one lakh.
The gold smuggling case surfaced on July 5, 2020, when the customs seized 30 kg of gold concealed in bathroom fittings in one of the consignments camouflaged as diplomatic baggage meant for the UAE consulate.
-
Thane family wakes up to find leopard in the kitchen, locks her up
A Thane family ran out of their house and bolted it from outside after they found a leopard in the kitchen early on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said. The leopard was eventually rescued by officials from the forest department and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) eight hours later. “The leopard entered the kitchen when the family was still asleep,” said range forest officer, Laxman Chikhale. The leopard was tranquilised and shifted out.
-
BJP furious over Bihar Muslim minister entering Vishnupad temple
The BJP on Tuesday charged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with "deliberate insult" to Hindu sensibilities for taking along a minister from another faith inside an ancient temple where it is prohibited. Kumar on Monday had offered prayers at the famed Vishnupad temple in Gaya where he was accompanied by a cabinet colleague from his new ally RJD, Mohd Israil Mansuri.
-
Shivnath Express passenger train derails in Chhattisgarh; no injuries reported
Two coaches of the Shivnath Express derailed at Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh town on Tuesday morning. The railway officials said the incident occurred at around 3:50am when two coaches of 18239 Ghevra-Itwari Shivnath Express derailed at Dongargarh yard. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The train then started for Nagpur three hours after the accident. The train was coming from the industrial city of Korba in Chhattisgarh to Nagpur.
-
BBMP to go for polls without changing number of polling stations: Report
Ahead of politically significant civic body polls due this year, Bengaluru's administrative body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - is not planning to increase the number of polling stations despite the number of wards having increased from 198 to 243. A senior BBMP officer said more clarity will be given to the public in due course. There is no, so far, confirmation on date. Elections have been delayed for nearly two years.
-
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Bambiha gang threatens Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
Slain gangster Devinder Bambiha's group on Wednesday warned rival gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar and Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh for the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. The post, which HT does not corroborate, threatened that those who would help Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria and Brar would also be killed. Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics