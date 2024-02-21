Man arrested in Nagpur for threatening to blow up house after wife refuses to cook

A 46-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city for holding his wife and two children hostage inside their house by threatening to blow up the LPG cylinder after a dispute with his wife for not cooking food, police said. According to police, the person was suffering with mental health-related issues. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred on Tuesday when he threatened to blow his home up following an argument over meal preparation.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Senior police officials who were present at the spot tried to speak to the man through a window, but he used to turn the gas cylinder pipe and threaten to light the matchstick.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Two Kerala-based robbers arrested in Ajmer with pistols, cartridges

“This could have led to a major explosion, and caused many casualties,” said a police official.

The police personnel waited patiently and instructed the fire tender officials to do the same.

Later, they evacuated the entire building ensuring safety of resident and engaged the person to resolve the issue.

The person was taken into custody.

According to police, the person was suffering with mental health-related issues.