Mother, female friend arrested for murdering 8-yr-old son in West Bengal: Police

A woman along with her female friend were arrested on charges of murdering the former's eight-year-old son in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said.

According to police, the child was found murdered in his house on Friday evening while he was alone.

. He was also stabbed on the dorsal side of both his palms.

“We have arrested the child’s mother and her female friend. We considered various kinds of evidence including circumstantial, CCTV footage, statements of witnesses among others. They will be produced before the court. Further investigation is going on,” said a senior police official in Chandannagar city police in Hooghly.

While the child’s mother worked as a cook in a local restaurant in Hooghly, his father works in a shop in Kolkata. Both were away for work. The victim’s cousin, who lives next door, returned home after tuition in the evening and had come to play with him.

She was the first to spot the body.

“My child was murdered brutally. He was hit on the back of his head and forehead with a brick, a tool and an idol of Lord Ganesh. There were two stab injuries. The kitchen knife was lying on the floor. The brick which was picked up from the doorstep was missing,” the child’s father told media persons on Saturday.

While the woman was arrested from Hooghly, her friend was arrested from Kidderpore in Kolkata, police added.