 Mother, female friend arrested for murdering 8-yr-old son in West Bengal: Police | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Kolkata / Mother, female friend arrested for murdering 8-yr-old son in West Bengal: Police

Mother, female friend arrested for murdering 8-yr-old son in West Bengal: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the child was hit with a blunt object on the back of his head and forehead

A woman along with her female friend were arrested on charges of murdering the former’s eight-year-old son in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, police said.

According to police, the child was found murdered in his house on Friday evening while he was alone. (Representative file photo)
According to police, the child was found murdered in his house on Friday evening while he was alone. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the child was found murdered in his house on Friday evening while he was alone.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

. He was also stabbed on the dorsal side of both his palms.

Also Read: Five-month pregnant woman killed over dowry, body dumped in Hindon

“We have arrested the child’s mother and her female friend. We considered various kinds of evidence including circumstantial, CCTV footage, statements of witnesses among others. They will be produced before the court. Further investigation is going on,” said a senior police official in Chandannagar city police in Hooghly.

While the child’s mother worked as a cook in a local restaurant in Hooghly, his father works in a shop in Kolkata. Both were away for work. The victim’s cousin, who lives next door, returned home after tuition in the evening and had come to play with him.

She was the first to spot the body.

“My child was murdered brutally. He was hit on the back of his head and forehead with a brick, a tool and an idol of Lord Ganesh. There were two stab injuries. The kitchen knife was lying on the floor. The brick which was picked up from the doorstep was missing,” the child’s father told media persons on Saturday.

While the woman was arrested from Hooghly, her friend was arrested from Kidderpore in Kolkata, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On