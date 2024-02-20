 Suspecting character, man tries to kill wife; arrested - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Suspecting character, man tries to kill wife; arrested

Suspecting character, man tries to kill wife; arrested

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 21, 2024 05:06 AM IST

According to the complainant, Sakshi Giri (23) from September 2018 to February 2023, the accused physically and mentally harassed her

Pune: Pune police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly attempting to kill his wife by giving her water laced with rat poison, said officials. The accused, Hanumant Ankush Giri was arrested by Lonikand police and the other accused Saraswati Ankush Giri, Ankush Giri, Aditya Giri, Sujata Prahlad Bharti, and Shivaji Bharti, all from Beed, have been booked in this case

As per the complaint, on February 18, suspecting her character, Hanumant Giri along with other accused attempted to kill her, by administering water laced with rat poison. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complainant, Sakshi Giri (23) from September 2018 to February 2023, the accused physically and mentally harassed her. As per the complaint, on February 18, suspecting her character, Hanumant Giri along with other accused attempted to kill her, by administering water laced with rat poison.

The complainant managed to save herself and approached Lonikand police station on Monday and registered a complaint against all accused.

A case has been registered at Lonikand Police Station under IPC sections 307, 328,323,504,506, and 34 and further investigation is underway.

