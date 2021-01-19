Man booked for molestation of class 6 student in Greater Noida

Noida: A 30-year-old man was booked on Monday for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in her house in Greater Noida. The incident took place on Sunday, the police said, adding that the victim is a student of class 6 in a government school.

The victim’s mother, a domestic help, filed a complaint at Dadri police station. According to the police, the suspect, Sovindra, lived in Bhojpur village and worked at a wine shop.

The complainant said that her daughter was alone at home on Sunday. “The suspect barged into our house and started drinking liquor. He then tried to molest my daughter and also tried to tear off her clothes. But my daughter put up resistance and managed to escape,” she said.

The police said that the victim raised an alarm and local people gathered at the spot, after which the suspect fled the spot. The mother also said in her complaint that she or her daughter does not have any enmity/friendship with the suspect.

Rajvir Singh Chauhan, station hous officer (SHO), Dadri police station, said that a case was registered against the suspect under Section 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of IPC. “A police team has launched a search for the suspect who is absconding,” he said.

In a separate case, a 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly eloping with a 13-year-old girl from a village in Kasna. The police said that the suspect lived in a rented accommodation in the village and worked at a private company.

Vivek Trivedi, SHO of Site V police station, said that the suspect had fled with the minor girl last week. “We registered a case against him under Section 363 (abduction) of IPC. On Tuesday, the police conducted a search and arrested him from his hideout. The police have also recovered the girl,” he said.

The police said that the suspect had sexually abused the girl and hence Section 376 (rape) and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act have been added to the FIR. The suspect was produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.