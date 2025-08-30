Bihar man shot dead, alleged accused killed in retaliation: Police

Araria: A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed early Saturday morning in Bihar’s Araria district, reportedly in retaliation for the murder of his relative the previous night over a property dispute, police said, adding that an investigation into the double murder case is underway. We can’t say right now whether Nayan was burnt alive or if he was thrown into the flames after being killed, police said. (Representative photo)

According to the police, 35-year-old Jai Kumar Yadav was allegedly shot dead in his sleep late Friday night, after which his family members and relatives set fire to the house of the alleged accused, Nayan Yadav, in Navtola Dhansuri village. Two bikes parked near the house were also burned.

Nayan’s charred body was recovered and sent for postmortem. “We can’t say right now whether Nayan was burnt alive or if he was thrown into the flames after being killed,” superintendent of police (SP) Anjani Kumar said.

“Forensic experts have collected evidence from the site. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of a property dispute; however, a probe is underway,” Kumar added.

A local police team was sent to the village after being alerted, followed by additional police forces to prevent further escalation of violence.

“We can’t say that the man who was allegedly burnt alive had shot Jai Kumar Yadav. Police will look into the incidents from all possible angles, including the act of retaliation,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The police are looking for those involved in the incidents. “Soon after the incidents, most of the villagers have absconded,” the officer added.