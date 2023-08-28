Man carries ill wife in arms due to stretcher unavailability at Dufferin Hosp; probe on

LUCKNOW: An inquiry has been initiated against the medical staff of Dufferin Hospital in Kanpur after reports emerged that a man had to carry his wife in his arms from the hospital entrance to the emergency room due to the unavailability of a stretcher. Appropriate measures must be taken, said deputy CM. (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak instructed the chief medical superintendent of the hospital to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, identify the responsible staff members, and provide a report detailing the actions taken within a span of four days.

A video of the incident, which has gained widespread attention on the internet, purportedly shows the man carrying his wife within the hospital premises. “Appropriate measures must be taken against the medical personnel found at fault, including the doctors on duty during the incident. Furthermore, officials from the respective hospitals will also be held accountable if similar grievances arise in the future,” said the Deputy CM in a post on X.

In a separate matter, the deputy CM has suspended the salaries of four doctors and seven other medical staff members. This action has been taken against the medical personnel at the district hospital in Kanpur Dehat.

