Man chops off wife’s nose over dispute, arrested

A heated argument between a couple took a violent turn when a 35-year-old man allegedly chopped off his wife’s nose in Gayatri Nagar under Madiaon police station limits here on Saturday evening. (Pic for representation only)

The accused, identified as Arvind Mishra, was arrested late on Sunday following a complaint filed by his father Raghvendra Mishra. The FIR has been registered under sections 115(2), 118(1), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 5pm on August 16 when Arvind and his wife, Babita Mishra, got into a quarrel over a personal issue. The argument soon turned violent, when Arvind allegedly started thrashing Babita.

“When Arvind’s mother Ramkumar Mishra tried to intervene to shield her daughter-in-law, the accused assaulted her as well,” said SHO Madiaon Shivanand Mishra.

The FIR states that Arvind then stormed into the kitchen, picked up a knife, and threatened to kill his wife. “He shouted that he would finish her off. As he moved to stab her, his mother somehow managed to grab the knife from his hands, averting a major tragedy,” the FIR reads.

Enraged, Arvind allegedly grabbed Babita by her face and sliced off her nose. Blood began gushing from the wound, leaving the family members in shock.

The victim’s sister-in-law and younger brother-in-law, who live nearby, rushed in and immediately informed the police. Babita was taken to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) where doctors performed emergency surgery. Her condition is reported to be stable.

Police said the accused has a history of violent behaviour at home. “He often threatened to kill family members. This time, he acted on his threats,” an officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.