Man disguised as woman attacks landlady

Mumbai: The police on Monday morning arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly attacking his landlady while disguised as a woman.

The accused has been identified as Kamlesh Hatim, who ran a dental laboratory.

The police officials said, the house owner, Heena Vasariya, 59, had loaned Hatim ₹5 lakh to open his own lab. The man had promised to return the loan amount in two years. The tenant was irked over repeated demands for the repayment of the hand loan and stabbed her in order to get rid of her, the police added.

According to the Borivali police, the incident took place on November 1, when the complainant was sitting outside her house. The woman lived alone in her Borivali apartment as her only son works in Pune.

The woman approached the police on Sunday evening and based on her complaint a case of attempt to murder was registered against the tenant.

The complainant told the police that since the past month, she had been asking him for the repayment for her son’s wedding, but Hatim had been ignoring her. On November 1, Hatim assured her that he would repay the amount in a few days. However, after completing her daily chores, when Vasariya went to her bedroom to rest at 1.30pm, a person dressed in a saree approached her.

She recognised Hatim but before she could say anything, Hatim stabbed her in the chest and fled after latching the door from outside.

A few moments later when the woman shouted for help, Hatim along with the other residents rushed her to the hospital. “The woman had recognised Hatim but did not say anything fearing that he might kill her. When her son came to Mumbai, she revealed the entire episode to him and approached us,” said a police officer.

“We arrested Hatim in the wee hours of Monday and produced him before the metropolitan magistrate court, which remanded him to police custody for two days,” said Ninad Sawant, senior police inspector, Borivali police station.