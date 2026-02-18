An 18-year-old youth drowned and another was injured after a tractor allegedly rammed their motorcycle off a dangerously narrow bridge into a canal in Ramnagar block of West Champaran on Wednesday morning, police said. Man drowns as tractor rams into motorcycle on narrow water bridge in West Champaran

According to officials, the incident occurred when Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Dhoomnagar in Bettiah, was returning to his native village after distributing his sister’s wedding invitations along with his uncle, Shahbaag Chandravanshi. Their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a tractor at Motipur Pul near Ramnagar, causing both to fall into the Triveni canal.

“The body of the victim was recovered from the canal and sent for post-mortem examination,” said Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Ramnagar police station.

Recounting the incident, Chandravanshi, who survived with injuries, said they were crossing the narrow bridge when they suddenly heard the screeching of brakes. “Before I could understand what was happening, we were thrown off the bridge into the canal,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said local residents immediately jumped into the canal to rescue the two. Chandravanshi was pulled out alive, but Abhishek went missing and was recovered nearly three hours later after an intensive search.

The incident sparked anger among locals, who placed the body on the road and blocked traffic for several hours, demanding that the bridge be widened. Protesters alleged that the Motipur bridge, along with another narrow bridge near Phulwaria on the Bagaha–Ramnagar route over the Triveni canal, has become a death trap due to its crumbling condition and insufficient width.

“Two dangerously narrow bridges near Phulwaria and Motipur villages on the route from Bagaha to Ramnagar over the Triveni canal have been major accident spots. These bridges have claimed 10 to 12 lives in the past two years. Even last winter, two motorcyclists fell into the canal and died,” claimed Sujal Singh, deputy chairperson of the Ramnagar Nagar Parishad.

The blockade was lifted only after the block development officer (BDO) and circle officer (CO) reached the spot and assured the protesters of necessary action.

