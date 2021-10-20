Man ends life in Amritsar police lock-up

Amritsar A 31-year-old man hung himself to death in the lock-up of the D-Division police station in Amritsar on Tuesday. The victim, of Phoollan Wala Chowk, had been arrested by the City Police on Monday for the abetment to suicide of his wife.

D-division SHO inspector Harinder Singh, said, “On October 17, the victim’s wife committed suicide at his house. Her family accused her husband of abetment to suicide and we booked her.”

“The man was arrested on Monday and was provided a bed-sheet but he used it to hang himself from the iron grill of the lock-up. About 5.30am on Tuesday, we saw his body hanging from the grill. ADCP Harjeet Singh Dhaliwal and the area magistrate Amanpreet Kaur rushed to the spot soon after getting the information, only to find him dead.”

The victim’s brother claimed that the couple was going through marital issues, relating to interference of his wife’s family in their personal matters. In the cross-complaint, the wife’s family has accused the man of arassing her for poor scores in IELTS test.

The SHO added, “Before committing suicide, the man wrote a note on the lock-up wall, accusing his wife of an affair with another man. Police have booked this alleged lover, the wife’s brother and others under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.