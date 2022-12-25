Man found murdered on college campus in UP’s Prayagraj

A 40-year-old man was found murdered on the Majidia Islamia Intermediate College campus on Saturday morning.

Kareli police and the members of the forensic team conducted investigation of the site. A blood-stained stone was found near the body and it is believed that the stone was used to hit the victim resulting in his death. A friend of the deceased man has been detained on suspicion, police said.

The CCTV footage installed at Atala intersection was being scrutinized, police added.

SHO of Kareli police station Ramashrey Yadav said that the victim has been identified as Zahid alias Sonu (40), a resident of Rae Bareli who had been living in Rasulpur area of Kareli for almost 20 years. He used to work as a rag picker.

Questioning has revealed that the victim left the house at 5pm on Friday but failed to return. He is believed to have been killed sometime late on Friday night after being battered by a big stone on his head by the assailant on the Majidia Islamia Inter College premises. The murderer fled the scene after committing the crime. On Saturday morning when the college opened and some students were playing cricket on the ground while searching for the ball during the match stumbled upon the body. They then informed the college officials who then informed the police, said the SHO.

The SHO said that Sonu’s body was identified with the help of the locals. “The body has been sent for a postmortem examination and a case has been registered in connection with the murder. We have detained Sonu’s friend for questioning as he was last seen with him. The CCTV footage of the camera installed near the college gate is also being scrutinized, he added