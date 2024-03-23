Man held for duping people by advertising about sale of weapons on social media

The Gurugram police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of selling country-made pistols online after posting advertisements for the weapons on social media, police said on Friday. The Gurugram police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of selling country-made pistols online after posting advertisements for the weapons on social media. (Representational Image)

The accused was produced before a court and sent to 14-days of judicial custody.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police identified the suspect as Arshad Khan, a resident of Kherli village of Alwar in Rajasthan.

Khan had duped a Gurugram resident of ₹1 lakh and later stopped taking his calls. He changed several mobile numbers in the past three months and kept on changing locations, police said.

A case under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Cyber Crime South police station last week.

Investigators said they are scanning his call detail records to know the number of people who contacted him and paid any booking amount.

Priyanshu Dewan, assistant commissioner of police (cyber), said that during questioning, Khan revealed that he had created social media pages to dupe people and had got some pictures of country-made weapons and uploaded them to dupe victims. “He had shared his mobile number on all the advertisements and used to receive at least 50 calls daily. He used to ask the buyers to transfer a booking amount thought an UPI link,” he said.

Dewan said he used to contact victims after clicking pictures of pistols and packing boxes. He also shared videos while packing the consignment and took 50% payment but never delivered any weapons. “He had duped at least 200 people. We are checking his bank statements and scanning all documents to know the exact amount of fraud,” he said.