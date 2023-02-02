Man held for killing his live-in partner at Magh Mela area

The Daraganj police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man for killing his live-in partner in Magh Mela area here late Sunday night. The brick used in killing the woman has also been recovered, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, Sunita Saket, 26, was found injured near Parade Ground late Sunday night and was rushed to the hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. Investigations revealed that she was in live-in-relationship with one Manish Yadav, 27, of Kokhraj area of Kaushambi. The duo was living in a tent in Magh Mela area for past ten days.

ACP Astha Jaiswal said acting on a tip off, the police team under SHO Daraganj Virendra Kumar Mishra nabbed Manish near PWD store. Manish confessed to his crime during interrogation. He informed police that he used to work as a labourer at a thread company in Surat where he met Sunita whose husband had died some years back.

Manish and Sunita started living together along with her minor daughter. The couple had come to Magh Mela around 10 days back and were staying in a tent. Manish said that in the night on January 29, they consumed liquor and were returning to their tent when Manish accused Sunita of talking to other men, and hit her in anger.

In a fit of rage, Manish assaulted Sunita with a brick multiple times on her face and head. The accused claimed that he was about to take injured Sunita to a hospital, but fled after seeing the cops approaching.