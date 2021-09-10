Man held for running Railway job racket

PUNE Pune’s Railway Protection Force on Friday arrested a Mumbai-based man accused of accepting money in lieu of getting applicants a job with the railways.

The accused, Mayur Kambli, is a resident of Bhandup, Mumbai, and was arrested at the Pune railway station.

Based on a complaint made by a woman resident of Kalyan, a trap was laid by the Crime Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Railway Protection Force, led by LK Sagar and BS Raghuvanshi.

The lady complainant visited the CIB Office in Pune and confirmed the identity of the accused, Mayur Kambli.

Kambli has since been handed over to the Bhandup Police.

A case under sections 420, 465, 471, 476 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The central railway has appealed to the public to not believe unauthorised sources as regards employment opportunities with the railways.