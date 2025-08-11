Man held in Sambhal for duping people with fake Railway, police jobs

Sambhal Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly duping job seekers by promising them employment in the Railways and Assam Police, informed superintendent of police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi. The accused not only took money from victims but also fabricated appointment letters, caste and domicile certificates, and even falsified permanent addresses on Aadhaar cards. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The matter came to the fore after a complaint in this regard was filed by Bharat Singh, a resident of Vijaypur village in Moradabad’s Bilari area. In his complaint, Singh alleged that the accused, Farooq Malik, along with his associate Guddu, took money from him on the pretext of securing a job in the Railways. The duo even allegedly produced a forged appointment letter to support their claim.

During questioning, Farooq confessed to operating the scam with Manoj Tomar, a resident of Garhi village in Meerut’s Bhawanpur area. The two not only took money from victims but also fabricated appointment letters, caste certificates, domicile certificates, and even falsified permanent addresses on Aadhaar cards.

Superintendent of police (SP) Bishnoi stated that police first learned of the racket in July. Following an investigation, Farooq was arrested and sent to jail. He added that the accused initially lured victims with promises of Railway jobs before expanding the fraud to include fake recruitment offers for the Assam Police.

The SP warned that such fraudsters would face strict action, adding that Manoj Tomar remains at large and that efforts are ongoing to arrest him.