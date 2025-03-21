Man killed, 10 more hurt as speeding truck rams into van on Sohna Road

Gurugram: A 52-year-old man died and 10 other people were severely injured after a speeding pick-up truck rammed into a passenger van which in turn flipped multiple times and collapsed on a motorcycle at the busy Ambedkar Chowk on Sohna Road, police said on Thursday. A 52-year-old man died and 10 other people were severely injured after a speeding pick-up truck rammed into a passenger van on Sohna Road. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Investigators said the incident took place at about 4.45am on Wednesday when the van carrying 10 people was travelling from Palwal to Rewari via Sohna.

The truck was travelling towards Sohna from Gurugram while the motorcyclist was travelling towards Delhi.

Gurugram police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, identified the deceased as Imran Khan originally from Sakras in Ferozepur Jhirka. “He worked in a private hospital in Delhi and was going to work when the accident occurred,” he said.

Kumar said the pickup truck, which was empty, was speeding and the driver did not slow down the vehicle even when he approached the busy intersection.

“The Eeco van which was coming from Palwal was crossing the intersection to move towards the Sohna-Tauru road. It was carrying daily-wage workers,” he said. “As soon as the van approached the middle of the intersection, the truck rammed into it. Such was the impact that it flipped twice and fell on the opposite lane after losing control,” he said.

Police said that the van came to rest after hitting the motorcycle and its rider was crushed beneath it. The truck driver fled from the spot after abandoning his vehicle.

The motorcyclist and other injured occupants of the van were pulled out by commuters and were taken to the Sohna sub-divisional hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared Khan dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint by Khan’s younger brother Nahib Khan, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the City Sohna police station on Wednesday. The deceased’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on the same evening.