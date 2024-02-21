Man killed after being attacked by rhino in Assam

A man in Assam’s Majuli district died on Tuesday after he was attacked by an adult wild rhino, the police said. The incident took place at Bhokot Chapori village under Padumani Police Station in Majuli and the deceased has been identified as Padma Bherua. For representational purposes only. (AFP Photo)

According to the locals, the wild rhino came out of a forest and crossed the Brahmaputra river on Tuesday morning.

“After reaching the residential areas, it started attacking people out of fear and Padma fell victim to it,” they said.

The rhino left the area after that and the locals, along with forest officials, took Padma to a nearby public health center.

“Doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the forest officials said.

Locals blamed the forest department for the incident.

“This is not a new incident, rhinos and wild animals have crossed the river and attacked locals, but no preventive measures have been taken,” they said.

Forest officials said the wild animals come out in search of food but get scared seeing humans and sometimes become aggressive.

Police said the dead body has been sent to Jorhat for postmortem.

On February 14, a forest guard was severely injured after he was attacked by a wild rhino in Kaziranga National Park.