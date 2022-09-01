Man killed, another wounded in Goa firing
Police said that Yusuf Alam, 23, and Mohammed Sahu, 33, were brought to a health centre after they were fired upon
A 23-year-old man was killed and another critically injured when unidentified assailants fired on them while the two were mining sand using a wooden canoe in the River Zuari at Curchorem in South Goa on Thursday.
Police said that Yusuf Alam, 23, and Mohammed Sahu, 33, were brought to a health centre after the firing. They added that Alam was declared dead on arrival while Sahu was fighting for his life in a critical condition.
“We are investigating the case to identify and arrest the culprit and ascertain the motive behind the firing,” said police superintendent Sammy Tavares.
Sand mining is banned in Goa. The state government has suspended licences for it issued back in 2019. But mining has continued under the cover of darkness. Extractors often use wooden canoes along secluded stretches of rivers for sand mining. Clashes between rival groups of extractors have also been reported in the past.
WB gears for thermocol-free Durga Puja; draws mixed reactions from organisers
Kolkata is gearing up for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations with puja committees across the state ready to shun the usage of thermocol for decorative purposes. This development comes after the central government banned the use of thermocol for decorative purposes from July 1. Thermocol was also on the list of banned items. It is obtained by the polymerisation of styrene or phenylethene, which has properties similar to polythene.
Uttar Pradesh: 16 IAS officers transferred in major administrational reshuffle
In a major reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 16 Indian Administrative Service officers. Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, who returned from central deputation, has been appointed principal secretary of health and family welfare department. Hari Om has been made the principal secretary of the social welfare department. Kalpana Awasthi has been made the principal secretary of the Governor. Sudhir Mahadev Bobde has been made principal secretary of higher education.
3 men murdered in identical manner over 3 days in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar
Three guards have been murdered in an identical manner over three days in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district prompting police to form 10 teams to establish whether the killings are linked and to arrest the accused. “The deaths of Kalyan Lodhi and Shambhu Saran Dubey are clearly linked as police found the mobile phone of Lodhi from the murder scene of Dubey.” On August 29, an unidentified person smashed Kalyan Lodhi head with a hammer.
Shivpal Yadav launches new political group Yadukul Punarjagran Mission
The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday announced formation of a new organisation “Yadukul Renaissance Mission (Yadukul Punarjagran Mission)”. The development comes ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He launched the outfit with former member of Parliament DP Yadav. While Shivpal is patron of the organisation, former MP from Sambhal DP Yadav is its president while writer Vishwatma is founder member of the mission.
Hindus and Muslims celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together in Karnataka's Mandya
As the rest of the state is marred with controversies, Mandya district showed a different picture altogether, as Muslims and Hindus came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a show of harmony, news agency ANI reported. Read: Contrasting scenes at two Idgah grounds in Karnataka on Ganesh Chaturthi At such a time, people from both Hindu and Muslim communities came together in Mandya to celebrate the festival together, setting an example.
