Man killed, cousin hurt after speeding vehicle on wrong lane hits duo in Pataudi

Gurugram: A 28-year-old man died and his younger cousin was severely injured when an unidentified vehicle which was speeding on the wrong lane hit them on Mehchana Road in Pataudi, the police said on Thursday. The police identified the deceased person as Prashant Kumar who worked as a cashier in HDFC Bank’s Hailey Mandi branch. His 26-year-old cousin Himanshu Kumar was employed in the merchant navy. (Representational Image)

Investigators said the accident took place between 8.00pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday when the men were returning home.

They said the duo lay bleeding on the road for almost 30 minutes before being spotted by a neighbour crossing the road. The road connects Hailey Mandi and Farrukhnagar. Their motorcycle was badly damaged indicating it had been involved in a head-on collision, police said.

According to the police, Himanshu had left home in the morning for some work and had picked up Prashant from the bank while returning at night. They said that the men were less than a kilometre away from their home when the vehicle hit them from the front.

“Their neighbour Rahul Kumar was also returning home in his car at about the same time. He spotted both men lying in a pool of blood. He put them in his car and took them to the Pataudi Government Hospital where doctors declared Prashant dead,” a senior police officer said.

“Since Himanshu’s condition was critical, he was shifted to a hospital in Rewari and then later shifted to the Medanta Hospital in the city,” he said adding both the men were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Gurugram Police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said they were trying to find CCTV cameras on the route to trace the vehicle that had hit them. “Once Himanshu regains consciousness, things might become clearer,” he said.

Based on a complaint made by the deceased person’s uncle Krishan Kumar, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pataudi police station on Thursday.