Man kills two minor children after fight with wife, arrested

PATNA

The police Friday arrested a man from Mokama in rural Patna hours after he allegedly hacked his two minor children to death following a quarrel with his wife.

Superintendent of police (Patna rural) Kantesh Mishra said Kamal Nayan alias Chandan and his wife lived in Kanhaipur village with their children Ankit (9) and Alisha (5). The couple reportedly fought frequently.

On Thursday morning, Chandan and his wife had an altercation after which the woman stormed out and went to her parents’ house in rural Mokama, leaving the children with their father.

On Friday morning, a relative visited Chandan’s house but saw the two children lying lifeless inside the house. He immediately alerted the police who rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

Neighbours said Chandan, said to be mentally ill, surrendered before the police and confessed to slitting his children’s throats with a sharp-edged weapon between 2.30 am and 3 am on Friday.

Rajnandan Sharma, station house officer of Mokama police station, said Chandan was in an inebriated state on Thursday when a fight broke out between him and his wife.

He has been booked for murder and bodies sent for autopsy to Barh Sadar Hospital, the SHO said.

“Prima facie, the investigation suggests that Chandan doubted his wife’s fidelity and picked up a fight with her, which led to the gruesome incident, resulting in the death of their nine-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter,” Mishra said, adding that police had recovered a sharp-edged weapon from the spot which was used in crime.

“Based on our investigation till now, Chandan committed the crime suspecting that they were his illegitimate children,” the SP said.