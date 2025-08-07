Man sentenced to 20-years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping, raping minor girl

A city court sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in May 2021, said police officers on Friday. The incident occurred on May 6, 2021. (Getty Images)

The verdict was pronounced by additional sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma, who presides over a designated special fast-track court. The convict was found guilty under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping with intent to compel marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Along with the sentence, the court imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict. Special public prosecutor Sunil Kumar Parmar said the time already spent by the accused in judicial custody will be deducted from the overall sentence, as per court orders.

“The incident occurred on May 6, 2021, when the victim, a Class IX student from a private school in Bilaspur, was found missing by her parents as she failed to leave for school,” Parmar said. After failing to locate her, her father lodged a missing person’s complaint with the police.

During the investigation, police learned that a man from the same neighbourhood had abducted the girl. However, tracking the duo proved difficult, as the girl did not have a mobile phone, and the accused refrained from using one to avoid detection, officers added.

The victim was eventually rescued on July 4, 2021, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, where she had been held captive. “Based on her statement, the accused was arrested within hours from Panchgaon Chowk in Manesar,” Parmar said.

Parmar added that the minor’s medical examination confirmed she was raped multiple times. “She testified against the accused in court and revealed he had lured her on the pretext of marriage. Other witnesses also supported the prosecution’s case,” he said.