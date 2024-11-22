Man sentenced to 7 years RI for firing at police team

Gurugram: A city court sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for opening fire at a police team in an attempt to kill them when they tried to arrest him near Bajghera about two years back, police said on Thursday. A city court sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for opening fire at a police team in an attempt to kill them when they tried to arrest him near Bajghera about two years back, police said. (Getty Images)

They said that the convict, 28-year-old Mohit Kumar originally from Jhojhu Kalan in Charkhi Dadri, was arrested after police personnel fired in the air to make him surrender and then shot him in the leg while he was escaping on the night of October 18, 2022.

Gurugram Police, public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar said that the court of additional district and sessions judge Saurabh Gupta also imposed an overall fine of ₹60,000 while convicting him under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant while discharging duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25(1B) and 27(1) of the Arms Act on Wednesday, on the basis of the evidence produced by the police during the trial.

Kumar said the Sector 17 crime branch team had received information about the movement of a suspect wanted in multiple dacoity cases registered at various police stations in the city and had started a vehicle checking drive in Bajghera.

“They had flagged a suspect approaching on a motorcycle towards the barricades to stop for checking. However, he tried to flee by ramming the barricades which left a policeman injured,” he said.

The officer said the suspect started fleeing on foot and opened fire targeting the police team in order to deter them from chasing him.

“However, they managed to escape unhurt after which the police team fired two warning shots in the air,” he said.

An FIR was registered against the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Bajghera police station on the same night.