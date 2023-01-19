Man stabbed by group in slaughterhouse over parking dispute

GORAKHPUR A 24-year-old man, identified as Rahul Kundu, was stabbed by a group of men from the minority community in Maharajganj late on Wednesday night. According to police, the group dragged Rahul into a slaughterhouse and stabbed him after a confrontation over a parking dispute. The victim is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed in the Nichol Town area to prevent any communal violence. Patrolling has also been intensified in the area. On Thursday, police also lodged a case under serious charges, including creating communal turbulence in the area. A raid was also conducted to arrest the accused but they all had managed to escape till then.

According to police, there was a wedding in Rahul’s family on Wednesday. However, the guests were facing inconvenience as some residents of the locality had parked their vehicles haphazardly. An argument ensued after Rahul’s father Ajay asked some men from the minority community to park their vehicles properly. In the heat of the moment, the accused dragged Rahul into the nearby slaughterhouse and stabbed him.

Subsequently, police rushed to the spot. Later, a case was lodged against the key accused and 10 other unidentified miscreants. However, no arrests were made till the time of filing this report.