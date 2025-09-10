Man stabbed to death over ‘bidi’ dispute in Bareilly

: A minor altercation over a bidi turned deadly when a 53-year-old man was stabbed multiple times with a spade late Monday night in the Thiriya Nijawat Khan area under the Cantt police station jurisdiction of Bareilly district. The accused attacked the victim after a heated exchange and fled the scene but was arrested shortly thereafter. SP City Manush Parik stated that on the basis of the complaint received from family of the deceased an FIR has been registered under BNS 103 (murder). (For representation only)

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Hamid.

According to police, Hamid, a resident of Udla Jagir village in the Bithri Chainpur police station area, worked for a building material shop in Thiriya Nijawat Khan and transported sand and gravel.

On the night of the incident, Hamid and his son Nadeem had just delivered sand at a nearby house and returned to the shop.

While Nadeem entered the shop to make payment, Hamid was standing outside. At that moment, the accused Shahroz approached him and asked for a bidi. Hamid refused, which reportedly led to an argument. In a sudden act of violence, Shahroz picked up a spade kept in the loader and repeatedly struck Hamid on the chest, leading to his death at the scene.

Javed Khan and Nadeem immediately took Hamid to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident was confirmed by CCTV footage, and the police quickly traced the accused, arresting him within hours.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, Shahroz, is addicted to intoxicants. The motive appears to be limited to the immediate argument, as Abdul Hamid’s wife, Shah Jahan, confirmed that there was no prior enmity or personal feud.