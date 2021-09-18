Man stabs self, gets new lease of life at Ludhiana civil hospital

A 40-year-old resident of Moti Nagar got a new lease of life at the civil hospital on Thursday after he had stabbed himself in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital at around noon where a team of doctors performed a four-hour-long rare surgery on him.

Dr Varun Saggar, who had led the team, said that the family members had alleged that the patient had inflicted the injuries upon himself following a heated argument with his wife.

The wound was 4.5 inches long, due to which the patient had lost a lot of blood and his haemoglobin had dropped to 4.5 g/dl.

“The patient is AB positive. We had only one unit of AB positive blood group in the blood bank therefore, we decided to use O- negative blood instead as it is a universal donor,” said Dr Saggar.

Dr Varun Saggar, Dr Jagpreet Singh, Dr Neelam, and Dr Shinu managed to reconstruct the stomach that was punctured from the left side.

“While four units of blood were used during the surgery, one unit was administered to the patient today,” said Dr Saggar.

He said that the patient had also suffered a one-inch deep wound on his neck, and it appears that first, the patient had tried to stab himself in the neck and later in his stomach.

The patient was provided psychiatric counselling and later kept under sedation as he is susceptible to inflicting injury upon himself again.

Dr Saggar informed that the patient is now in a stable condition.