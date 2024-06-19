Manipur: 10 political parties submit memorandum to guv, CM seeking end to crisis

A delegation of 10 political parties, including the Congress, submitted a memorandum to Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and chief minister N Biren Singh at the CM’s residence in Imphal on Wednesday to seek steps by the government to put an end to the cycle of violence in the state. Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey. (File)

Communist Party of India (CPI) executive committee member, Moirangthem Nara, who was part of the delegation, said the governor assured them that the security situation in the state would improve within 10 days. The governor also cited her recent meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi in this context in which she was told the Centre would take some more steps to improve the situation.

The 10 like-minded parties comprised the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee; Janata Dal (United), Manipur; All India Forward Bloc, Manipur; Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Manipur; All India Trinamool Congress, Manipur Pradesh; Shiv Sena (UBT), Manipur; Revolutionary Socialist Party, Manipur; Manipur State Council, Communist Party of India; Communist Party of India (Marxist), Manipur; and Aam Aadmi Party, Manipur.

Nara said the memorandum highlighted disappointment and unhappiness with the protracted crisis and conflict which has been continuing since May 3 last year. The memorandum claimed the fresh violence in Jiribam district, which erupted on June 6, occurred due to security lapses while central security forces deployed in the districts were withdrawn for duty during the recent Lok Sabha elections. It said the violence in Juriban has led to killing, burning of houses, and internal displacement of about 1,000 people in the district.

The memorandum demanded adequate security in the district to protect the displaced people when they return to their homes. It demanded necessary legal action against those miscreants involved in the ambush carried out against the security of chief minister N Biren Singh on June 17 along NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam).

Nara further said they also demanded the immediate deployment of state security personnel in villages in Jiribam district from where villagers have fled for fear of attack and loss of lives so that they can return to their homes from the relief camps. They also demanded similar arrangements for other districts of Manipur, including Churachandpur, Imphal, Kangpokpi, and Moreh.

The representatives of the group also demanded the deployment of adequate security along NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam) and NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) as traffic on NH-37 has been disrupted for over 10 days due to insecurity. The government should provide adequate escort for the movement of passenger vehicles, goods trucks, and oil tankers carrying essential commodities on NH-37 and NH-2 to ensure the uninterrupted flow of goods to the state. They further demanded that both the Union and State governments should take immediate necessary action to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.