Manipur: 10-year-old boy killed in lightning strike

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a lightning strike in Manipur as strong winds accompanied by rain inflicted widespread damage to houses, agricultural fields and livestock shelters on Sunday. For representational purposes only. (AFP Photo)

The victim, a resident of Bishnupur district, was staying in Imphal West when the incident took place.

The lightning struck near his residential quarter around 11am amid heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that hit some parts of the state. The boy suffered severe burn injuries on the head, shoulders, and right leg.

Despite immediate medical attention at RIMS hospital, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

The extreme weather condition caused heavy damage to houses, properties and infrastructure at Khongjom and Sapam Sangaikhong villages in Thoubal district, barely five days after a hailstorm wreaked havoc in the hill districts of Senapati.

Deputy Commissioner A Subash assessed the situation and announced compensation to the victim’s family.