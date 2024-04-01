 Manipur: 10-year-old boy killed in lightning strike - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Manipur: 10-year-old boy killed in lightning strike

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 01, 2024 11:47 AM IST

The lightning struck near his residential quarter around 11am amid heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that hit some parts of the state

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a lightning strike in Manipur as strong winds accompanied by rain inflicted widespread damage to houses, agricultural fields and livestock shelters on Sunday.

For representational purposes only. (AFP Photo)
For representational purposes only. (AFP Photo)

The victim, a resident of Bishnupur district, was staying in Imphal West when the incident took place.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The lightning struck near his residential quarter around 11am amid heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that hit some parts of the state. The boy suffered severe burn injuries on the head, shoulders, and right leg.

Despite immediate medical attention at RIMS hospital, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

The extreme weather condition caused heavy damage to houses, properties and infrastructure at Khongjom and Sapam Sangaikhong villages in Thoubal district, barely five days after a hailstorm wreaked havoc in the hill districts of Senapati.

Deputy Commissioner A Subash assessed the situation and announced compensation to the victim’s family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: 10-year-old boy killed in lightning strike
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On