Manipur: 7 KCP(PWG) cadres arrested after killing of 2 workers from Bihar

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said that seven cadres of the proscribed underground outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) (KCP-PWG) were arrested in connection with the killing of two teenage migrant workers from Bihar. However, their involvement in the crime is yet to be confirmed as interrogation is ongoing. Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh condemned the killings, describing them as a brutal act of terrorism. (Representational image)

The victims were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Meitei-dominated Kakching district on December 14.

“I suspect (the involvement of) politically motivated groups (in the incident). However, seven individuals from the People’s War Group have been arrested. We will definitely find out who killed the innocent laborers from Bihar. Whether it is related to this group or not will be confirmed after interrogation,” Singh said on the sidelines of the State-level Vijay Diwas (Indo-Pak War, 1971) observation at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles’ Banquet Hall in Imphal.

Following the incident, the Manipur government announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims. Singh condemned the killings, describing them as a brutal act of terrorism.

“I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our young brothers… This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values. My deepest condolences go out to their grieving families,” the chief minister wrote on X.

He further added, “At this crucial juncture, we cannot ignore the possibility that this horrific crime is part of a larger conspiracy to destabilise our state and push it further toward chaos. We must stand together against these destructive forces and ensure they do not succeed in creating fear and insecurity.”

Asked about the criticisms regarding the situation in Manipur, Singh remarked that misinformation, manipulated narratives, and political propaganda have been circulating since the beginning of the crisis. However, he noted that the Centre has started collecting concrete information at the grassroots level and is addressing the issue accordingly.

During the Vijay Diwas event, Singh paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

“Their valour and dedication ensured India’s historic victory and the liberation of Bangladesh. As we remember their sacrifices, let us also reaffirm our commitment to uphold the unity, integrity, and progress of our nation,” Singh said.