Manipur CM announces ₹350 crore in annual budget for welfare of women

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday announced an allocation of ₹350 crore for the welfare of 3.5 lakh women in the state for the 2026–27 budget year during the International Women’s Day celebrations in Imphal. Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh during a cabinet meeting in Imphal. (X)

The celebration was held under the theme ‘Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls’ at the City Convention Centre in a programme organised by the Directorate of Social Welfare of the state government.

Addressing the function, Khemchand said women had played a crucial role throughout the history of Manipur, particularly during times of crisis and conflict.

Highlighting the economic challenges in the state due to the ongoing Manipur crisis, he said the government had allocated ₹350 crore for the welfare of around 3.5 lakh women across the state. He added that the allocation would soon be tabled on the floor of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which will convene from March 9 to March 17.

Chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel underscored the invaluable contributions of women in society and called for renewed commitment towards gender equality and empowerment.

He said women in Manipur had long stood as pillars of society, from the historic leadership of the mothers of Ima Keithel to the achievements of women today in fields such as government, education, entrepreneurship, sports, arts and community leadership.

During the programme, outstanding women were honoured under Mission Shakti, including Olympian Nameirakpam Kunjarani Devi and renowned folk singer Mangka Mayanglambam, popularly known as the “princess of Manipur folk music”, in recognition of their achievements and contributions. The Directorate also felicitated districts that performed best under Mission Shakti.

Earlier, during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, the chief minister had urged for special attention towards women’s empowerment in both the hill and valley regions of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Manipur assembly issued a provisional calendar of sittings for the seventh session of the 12th Assembly on Sunday, signed by its secretary Rohit Singh.

According to a notification issued by the Assembly, the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which was adjourned sine die on February 5, will resume on March 9 and continue till March 17.