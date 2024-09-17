Manipur: Curfew to be relaxed in four districts from 5am to 8pm on Sept 18

The Manipur government on Tuesday announced that the curfew in all areas of Imphal West, Imphal East,Bishnupur and Thoubal districts will be relaxed from 5am till 8pm for Wednesday. The Manipur authorities have imposed curfew in the valley districts with effect from 11am on September 10 onwards, in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state. (Manipur Police-X)

The decision has been taken in view of the “developing law and orders in the district” and also “to facilitate the general public to purchase the essential items including medicines and food items,” according to the latest order issued by additional district magistrate K Jadumani of Imphal West district on Tuesday.

“Now, therefore, restriction of movement of the general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for 18th September, 2024 (Wednesday) from 5am to 8pm for all areas of Imphal West District,” the order said. “This relaxation shall not include any gathering/sit-in-protest/rally etc, without obtaining approval through competent authority.”

However, the movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, Electricity, CAF & PD, PHED, Telecom and banking/financial institutions including ATM cash filling, petrol pumps, schools/colleges, municipality, press & electronic media, functioning of court, and to-and-fro of flight passengers to airport and contractor/worker with valid airport entry permit (AEP) would be exempted from further imposition of curfew after the expiry of the said period of relaxation, it added.

The district administrations of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts issued separate similar orders in this regard on Tuesday.

The Manipur authorities have imposed curfew in the valley districts with effect from 11am on September 10 onwards, in view of the prevailing law and order situation arising out of the widespread students’ protests over the government’s alleged inaction into the ongoing violence in the state.