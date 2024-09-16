'Govt to provide commodities at reasonable prices in Manipur': Amit Shah announces initiative

The government will make essential commodities available at a reasonable price in violence-hit Manipur by opening Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars to the general public, Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Monday. In addition to the 21 existing centres, 16 new ones will be opened: Amit Shah (Representational Photo)

“In line with PM @shrinarendramodi Ji's commitment, the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) is launching an initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices. Now, the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be open for common people from September 17, 2024,” Shah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He further stated that in addition to the 21 existing centres, as many as 16 new facilities will be opened. Of the new ones, eight each will be in the valley and hills.

Manipur's Imphal Valley is dominated by the Meities, the majority community in the northeastern state. The hills, on the other hand, are dominated by the Kukis.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic tensions between the two communities, that has led to violent clashes. Over 200 people have been killed, while thousands have been injured and displaced.

The state is governed by the BJP, which leads the government at the Centre too. The party's N Biren Singh, the chief minister of Manipur, has been severely criticised by the opposition for failing to end the violence, and not resigning despite the failure.

The ruling party has been criticised for allowing Singh to continue, and prime minister Narendra Modi, for not having visited the state even once during the crisis.

In recent days, after several weeks of relative calm, tensions have flared up again over the use of drones by alleged Kuki militants.