Curfew relaxed in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, ban on mobile internet extended

The authorities on Monday relaxed for nine hours the curfew in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s four districts to allow people to purchase essential items including medicines and food items even as the ban on mobile internet was extended until September 20. Thousands of students took to the streets in Imphal on September 8. (REUTERS)

The curfew was imposed on Tuesday last amid protests for handing over the unified command to the Manipur government to oversee security operations in the state. The violence between Meiteis and Kukis triggered in May last year escalated this month with the use of drones and rockets in attacks. At least nine people were killed in drone and long-range rocket attacks.

Thousands of students took to the streets in Imphal on September 8 and gave an ultimatum of 24 hours to the authorities to accept their demand of handing over the unified command. A team of Union home ministry officials, the state security adviser, and the army have been handling the command.

Officials warned that no gatherings, sit-ins, protesters, rallies, etc will be allowed without approval from the authorities as district administrations of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal issued separate orders on Sunday about the curfew relaxation from 5 am to 2 pm.

Residents thronged markets to buy essential items. The inter-district passenger services were also plying.

In a statement, the state government said it reviewed the law and order situation and decided to continue the suspension of internet and mobile data services in Imphal, West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts for another five days from September 15. On September 12, the government lifted the suspension of broadband internet services.