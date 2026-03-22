Manipur drug bust: Crystal meth worth ₹100 crore seized from Indo-Myanmar border

The Manipur police, along with security forces, seized illicit contraband drug ‘crystal methamphetamine’ worth around ₹100 crore and ₹2 lakh in cash on Saturday from Chavangphai village of Manipur’s Indo-Myanmar border district Tengnoupal, officials confirmed on Sunday. Security forces with the seized contraband in Manipur. (HT Photo)

The illicit drug, weighing around 13.4kg, and the cash were recovered from a house at Chavangphai under Moreh police station during a search operation.

The officials, however, did not disclose the identity of the house owner, or whether any individual was arrested in connection with the seizure.

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, told HT, “The value of 13.4kg of crystal methamphetamine, which is commonly known as ‘ice’, is extremely high in India’s illicit market… Besides, depending on the purity of the drug, its estimated price could range from ₹5 crore to ₹crore per kg. The total estimated cost of the said amount could be around ₹100 crore or more in the illegal market.”

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, security forces arrested one active cadre of banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP-PWG] on Saturday, the police said.

The arrested individual, identified as one Koijam Boby Meitei, alias Waibi (47), of Kongba Laishram Leikai, was staying at Kongba Bazar under Irilbung police station limits in Imphal East district.

In another operation, security forces recovered one .32 pistol along with a magazine, four stun shells, eight tear gas shells and some documents were recovered from Phayeng Mamang Leikai area under Lamshang police station in Imphal West district.