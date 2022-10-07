Manipur initiates process for digitisation of agriculture; CM sets Dec target

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said the state has initiated a process for digitisation of agriculture and the preparation to start the Agriculture Census of 2021-22 is complete.

Singh was highlighting the initiatives while attending a video conference chaired by union minister of home affairs Amit Shah on natural farming and digital agriculture from the chief minister’s secretariat in Imphal.

“Door to door enquiry will be conducted using tablets/smart phones to collect all relevant information of farmers and we are targeting to complete this by December this year, “ he said.

“Considering the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers, we are encouraging natural and organic farming. The locations where cattle are utilised in farming have been identified at four districts to set up Gobar-Dhan plants on pilot basis, “he said.

Gobar-Dhan plant is a solid waste-based plant with the concept of waste to wealth innovation and it is in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He also highlighted that earlier only around 5,000 hectares of land was utilised for organic farming which has now increased to 37,000 hectares.