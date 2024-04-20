Manipur Lok Sabha elections: Congress demands repolling in 47 booths

The Congress party has demanded repolling in 47 polling stations in strife-torn Manipur where the first phase of elections was held in all booths of Inner Manipur constituency and some in Outer Manipur constituency, the two parliamentary seats in the state, on Friday. A broken EVM at a polling booth after incidents of violence during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Manipur's West Imphal on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The second phase of polling for the remaining areas in Outer Manipur will be held on April 26.

“We have complained to the Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur and also the concerned presiding officers over the malpractice and severe rigging,” state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh told media persons on Friday. “We wrote a complaint for repolling in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur and 11 in Outer Manipur.”

Meghachandra, who is a sitting congress MLA from Wangkhem assembly seat in Thoubal district, further said, “The agents cannot sit inside the polling stations and the voters who are supporters of the congress party cannot vote at different polling stations.”

The 36 polling stations of Inner Manipur include one booth each in Andro and Yaiskul assembly constituencies, two in Konthoujam assembly constituency, three each in Heingang, Khurai, Oinam and Moirang assembly constituencies, four in Kshetrigao assembly constituency, five each in Thongju and Sekmai assembly constituencies, six in Keirao assembly constituency.The 11 polling stations of Outer Manipur are under Sugnu assembly constituency.

CPI(M) secretary Kshetrimayum Santa claimed that the election demonstrated complete sabotage of democracy where rights of voters were violated. “Such an act by the ruling front is unfortunate,” he alleged, urging people to support the opposition INDIA bloc.