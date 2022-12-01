Manipur observes ‘World AIDS Day’; CM, governor, ministers attend function

Manipur was the first and only Indian state to have a ‘State AIDS Policy’ since 1996 and “now it is imperative to make modifications in the improvement of the policy,” said Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Thursday speaking at the state-level ‘World AIDS Day 2022’ function.

The event was held with the theme ‘equality’ at the 1st battalion Manipur Rifles parade ground in Imphal on Thursday.

The event was attended by top government office bearers including chief minister N Biren Singh, health minister Dr S Ranjan, ministers, MLAs, officials, NGOs and people from across the state.

Stating that HIV and AIDS issue is no longer a mere health issue, Ganesan said it has covered all aspects of life, including social, economic, legal, human rights and even political.

“Experts and intellectuals in this field shall give their suggestions and it will be of immense help to society in mitigating the menace of HIV and AIDS in the state,” added the governor.

Appealing to the young, particularly women, to become aware of HIV and AIDS issues, the governor also launched HIV/Syphilis dual screening under the ‘chief minister’s health for all’ scheme and handed over the testing kit to the state nodal officer.

Speaking at the observation chief minister Biren Singh said, “It is not to celebrate the day, but to raise concern among ourselves of how our future would be. The state has been fighting HIV/AIDS with support from all quarters. Though the rate of infection has relatively been down, efforts should be made to make people aware of how we can fight the dreaded disease.”

Manipur health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh spoke on the importance of greater awareness and coordination among all stakeholders to wipe out HIV/AIDS from the state entirely.

The governor and chief minister along with other officials also visited the stalls opened by the self-help groups besides felicitating five targeted intervention NGOs during the observation.