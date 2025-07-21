Manipur: One person arrested with over 15kg of contraband drugs

A joint team of Borobekra Police Station (BBK-PS), the 38th Battalion of Assam Rifles, and A/20 CRPF seized over 15kg of suspected contraband drugs from a passenger engine boat on the Barak River near Chaudharykhal village in Jiribam district, officials confirmed on Sunday. Representational image.

According to police, the operation was carried out on Saturday around 6:30pm during routine foot patrolling and area domination duties between Savomphai and Chaudharykhal about 4 km south of BBK-PS. The team conducted random frisking and checking of passenger engine boats navigating the Barak River.

Around 7:30pm, one such boat travelling from the Tipaimukh side toward Jirimukh was intercepted near the riverbank. Upon inspection, officers found one occupant and the sailor on board. The boat was carrying three plastic gunny bags and five packets wrapped in black plastic.

“The occupant confessed that the bags and packets contained drugs and that he was transporting them from Mizoram via Tipaimukh to Hmarkhulien in Cachar district, Assam. He identified himself as Mihir Roy, 26, son of Kalipot Roy, a resident of Kanakpur Part-II, Samananda Lane, Silchar, Assam,” The district police confirmed.

Due to the isolated location and the lack of civilian witnesses, along with the prevailing law and order situation, the team transported the seized items and the suspect to the 38th Battalion Assam Rifles base at Kadamtala for further proceedings, said a senior police officer.

The officer further stated “Subsequent inspection revealed that the three gunny bags contained a total of 616 soap cases, each holding brown powder suspected to be brown sugar, collectively weighing 10.096kg.”

The five black plastic-wrapped packets were found to contain 250 plastic pouches filled with small orange tablets marked with ‘R’, also suspected to be narcotics. The total weight of these tablets, including packaging, was 5.280kg.

A senior police officer said, “we confirmed that the seizures were brown sugar and methamphetamine and all together will be worth over ₹76 crore in the international market.”

A case has been registered under FIR No. 04(07)2025 BBK-PS under sections 21(c)/22(c) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.