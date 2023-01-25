Manipur: Prime suspect among 2 arrested for murder of BJP leader

Two persons, including the prime suspect behind the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary in Manipur, was arrested late on Tuesday after he surrendered in Imphal, the police said.

The main suspect, identified as Ayekpam Keshorjit (46) of Haobam Marak Irom Leikai in Imphal West district, surrendered before the officer in-charge of Commando Imphal West district, police officials familiar with the matter said.

Unidentified persons drove by in a white Mahindra XUV 300 around 11 am on Tuesday and shot at Laishram Rameshwor (55) of Thoubal Kshetri Leikai near his residence, about 25 km south of Imphal. The empty shell of a .32 bullet was recovered from the site of the incident.

Rameshwor, convenor of the BJP Manipur ex-servicemen cell, was rushed to a private hospital in Imphal but succumbed to his injuries.

“After a hectic chase, the vehicle used for the crime was impounded, and the driver, later identified as Naorem Ricky Pointing alias Amuof Keinou Thongthak Maning Leikai, was arrested,” Thoubal superintendent of police H Jogeschandra said. “The police are investigating the incident.”

A .32 pistol, two magazines, nine .32 bullets and one mobile phone were seized from Keshorjit.

Protesting over the incident, locals in Thoubal Kshetri Leikai formed a joint action committee (JAC) and also submitted a memorandum to chief minister N Biren Singh, demanding strict action against the accused, a government job to the next of the kin of the victim’s family, and ex-gratia.